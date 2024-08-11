DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

11 Agosto • FestiValle 24 • MAIN STAGE+SUNSETSHOW

Via Sacra Valle dei Templi
Sun, 11 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsAgrigento
€34.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Questo ticket Giornaliero è valido per tutti i concerti serali di Domenica 11 agosto: Talk + Sunset Show al Giardino della Kolymbethra (Tempio dei Dioscuri) + Main stage FV24 che include i concerti di:
Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione di Promozione Sociale FestiValle.

Lineup

Parbleu

Venue

Via Sacra Valle dei Templi

92100 Agrigento, AG, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

