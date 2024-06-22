Top track

The Armed - AN ITERATION

Outline: The Armed, King Woman, Chat Pile + more

Knockdown Center
Sat, 22 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
About

Outline returns with its heaviest edition to date. In partnership with Saint Vitus, Outline invites the Armed to headline a two stage, full venue takeover in the first days of summer. King Woman headlines the Saint Vitus stage in the Ruins, joined by Cloak...

18+
Knockdown Center x Saint Vitus
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
The Armed, King Woman, Chat Pile and 3 more

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

