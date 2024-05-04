Top track

Objekt - The Goose that Got Away

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Le Cannibale & Mesh - Objekt, Giale, Creamy

BASE Milano
Sat, 4 May, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Objekt - The Goose that Got Away
Got a code?

About

Per la prima volta Le Cannibale, MONOGRID e BASE si uniscono per dare vita ad un evento unico, un'esperienza sonora che fonde le vibrazioni dell'elettronica con le installazioni interattive e immersive. Vi aspetteranno le installazioni immersive e***...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Le Cannibale S.R.L..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Giale, Creamy, Objekt

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

FAQs

Quale è l'indirizzo della location?

Via Tortona 54

Posso pagare con la carta?

A BASE sono possibili SOLO pagamenti elettronici: potrai pagare con la carta di credito o il bancomat sia l'ingresso, che il servizio guardaroba e al bar.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.