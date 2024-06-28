DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

††† (Crosses)

Le Trianon
Fri, 28 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€40
††† (Crosses), fusion des ténébreux esprits de Chino Moreno (Deftones) et du producteur/multi-instrumentiste Shaun Lopez pour la première fois en France ! Le groupe sera en concert au Trianon le 28 juin prochain.

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
Lineup

†††

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

