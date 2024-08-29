Top track

The Kind Is Dead

Hoods

Warehouse Concert Hall
Thu, 29 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
CA$37.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Niagara HC Presents

HOODS | Sacramento, CA

"A Sacramento, CA, hardcore institution since 1995, Hoods was founded by guitarist Mike Hood, and has since released several albums for a number of independent labels, including 1999's Alone EP (for Breakout), 2...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Niagara HC
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hoods, Sworn Enemy, Brick by Brick

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

