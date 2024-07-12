Top track

ELECTROPARK 24// FRIDAY NIGHT FESTIVAL TICKET

Virgo DiscoClub
Fri, 12 Jul, 11:59 pm
GigsGenova
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friday Night Festival Ticket valid only for July 12th | Limited quantity

From July 11th to July 14th, Genoa and Tigullio (IT) host the 2024 edition of Electropark, a festival of electronic music and performing arts with the theme "Resonances".

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Forevergreen per Electropark 2024

Lineup

Juliana Huxtable, Jasss, Lydo

Venue

Virgo DiscoClub

Via Alfredo Carzino, 13r, 16149 Genova GE, Italy
Doors open11:59 pm

