First Hate

Covo Club
Sat, 16 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€15.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About First Hate

Producers, singers and songwriters First Hate build lush otherworldly soundscapes of left-field electronica. Described by Pitchfork as “bright, synthetic pop music”, their debut album, A Prayer for the Unemployed (2017), explores themes of loneliness and i Read more

Event information

📌 Ass. cult. HOVOC e INFO TESSERAMENTO L'ingresso è riservato ai soci tesserati HOVOC 24/25. La tessera ha validità per tutta la stagione 2024/2025 e ha un costo di 5€.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.

Lineup

First Hate

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

