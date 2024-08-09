DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ticket Giornaliero valido per i concerti sul Main stage + Afterparty di Venerdì 9 agosto.
Altin Gun + Ebo Taylor + Deena Abdelwahed + Il Mago del Gelato
🏛☀ Venerdì 9 agosto • Festivalle 2024 • Sul palco in esclusiva italiana due concerti imperdibili: AL...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.