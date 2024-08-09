Top track

09 Agosto • FestiValle 24 • MAIN STAGE + AFTERSHOW

Via Sacra Valle dei Templi
Fri, 9 Aug, 8:30 pm
GigsAgrigento
€36.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ticket Giornaliero valido per i concerti sul Main stage + Afterparty di Venerdì 9 agosto.

Altin Gun + Ebo Taylor + Deena Abdelwahed + Il Mago del Gelato

🏛☀ Venerdì 9 agosto • Festivalle 2024 • Sul palco in esclusiva italiana due concerti imperdibili: AL...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione di Promozione Sociale FestiValle.

Lineup

Altin Gün, Ebo Taylor, Il Mago del Gelato and 1 more

Venue

Via Sacra Valle dei Templi

92100 Agrigento, AG, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

