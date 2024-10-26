Top track

B.B. Jacques & Oxmo Puccino - PÉTALES

B.B. Jacques

Rocher de Palmer
Sat, 26 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsCenon
€27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Retrouvez B.B. Jacques le 26 octobre 2024 au Rocher de Palmer !

Après une année 2022 et 2023 faites d’ascension entre une Cigale et un Olympia sold-out, le phénomène B.B. Jacques revient avec le «********* TOUR» pour un tout nouveau show qui s’anno...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans, ou mineurs accompagnés
Présenté par SAUCE PROD.
Rocher de Palmer

1 Rue Aristide Briand, 33150 Cenon, France
Doors open8:30 pm

