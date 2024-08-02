Top track

About Bent Knee

Bent Knee is a fiercely innovative group bridging the gap between the experimental and the familiar, merging texture and style into music that’s moving, addictive, and unapologetically original.

Event information

Bent Knee with Nova One at MilkBoy

Friday, August 2, 2024

Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM

21+

Visit https://milkboyphilly.com/faq/ for venue details including how to get here, parking, FAQ, MB Merch, Private Events, Menus and all things MilkBoy

Please...

This is a 21+ event
Lineup

Bent Knee, Nova One

Venue

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

