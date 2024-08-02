DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bent Knee is a fiercely innovative group bridging the gap between the experimental and the familiar, merging texture and style into music that’s moving, addictive, and unapologetically original.
Bent Knee with Nova One at MilkBoy
Friday, August 2, 2024
Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM
21+
Visit https://milkboyphilly.com/faq/ for venue details including how to get here, parking, FAQ, MB Merch, Private Events, Menus and all things MilkBoy
