Robbie Doherty x Di Chiara Brothers

The Soundhouse, Dublin
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
Dublin
€16.38
HELM PRESENTS: ROBBIE DOHERTY & DI CHIARA BROTHERS

May 11th we welcome legend Robbie Doherty & Italian house duo Di Chiara Brothers to the Soundhouse Dublin for a very special show.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Helm
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Robbie Doherty, Di Chiara Brothers

The Soundhouse, Dublin

28 Eden Quay, North City, Dublin D01 DE44
Doors open11:00 pm

