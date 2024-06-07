Top track

Invisible Darlings

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Drop of Sun Presents: Avey Tare with Circuit des Yeux and Setting

Eulogy
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$29.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Invisible Darlings
Got a code?

About

Drop of Sun Presents: Avey Tare with Circuit de Yeux and Setting

A Benefit for Foundation Skatepark

Friday, June 7th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Avey Tare

You remember how it was, don't you, back in the Spr...

All ages
Presented by Eulogy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Avey Tare, Circuit De Yeux, Setting

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.