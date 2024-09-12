Top track

The Wedding Present - Kennedy

The Wedding Present: Bizarro 35th Anniversary Tour

Frannz Club
Thu, 12 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€31.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Wedding Present - Kennedy
About The Wedding Present

The Wedding Present are an indie rock band from Leeds who were closely linked to the C86 scene in the ’80s. Over the decades – and between hiatuses and lineup changes – the band’s sound has remained guitar-driven, pulling from jangly pop, grunge and acoust Read more

Event information

The Wedding Present - Bizarro 35th Anniversary Tour

The Wedding Present werden im September 2024 fünf Deutschland-Konzerte spielen, um den 35. Geburtstag der Veröffentlichung ihres klassischen Longplayers Bizarro zu feiern. Die Band spielt Bizarro in voll...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Puschen, Visions, gaesteliste.de & ByteFM.
Lineup

The Wedding Present

Venue

Frannz Club

Schönhauser Allee 36, 10435 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

