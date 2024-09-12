DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Wedding Present are an indie rock band from Leeds who were closely linked to the C86 scene in the ’80s. Over the decades – and between hiatuses and lineup changes – the band’s sound has remained guitar-driven, pulling from jangly pop, grunge and acoust
The Wedding Present - Bizarro 35th Anniversary Tour
The Wedding Present werden im September 2024 fünf Deutschland-Konzerte spielen, um den 35. Geburtstag der Veröffentlichung ihres klassischen Longplayers Bizarro zu feiern. Die Band spielt Bizarro in voll...
