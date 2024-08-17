DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TEZ

Whereelse?
Sat, 17 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
From £12.29
About

A night of indie ambience, heavy guitar tones, synths and all round vibes. Ahead of their EU tour, TEZ play their only Kentish headline show of the year, following the previous year's sold-out performance at Ramsgate Music Hall.

All ages
Presented by Night Harvest.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

