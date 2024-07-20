Top track

Only The Poets - One More Night

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Only The Poets: Acoustic + Signing

Rough Trade East
Sat, 20 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Only The Poets - One More Night
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-store acoustic set and signing from Only The Poets. This unique event celebrates the release of their EP 'One More Night' released via EMI.

CD/LP purchases will be shipped at release from May 31st, via Sec...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Only The Poets

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.