DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dillom

La Trinchera
Sun, 9 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsMálaga
€21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dillom regresa a España para su tour 2024.

Este es un evento 16+ y todo el mundo deberá presentar su DNI en puerta, independientemente de la edad.

Organizado por Get In España.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Trinchera

Calle Parauta 25, 29006 Málaga, Málaga, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.