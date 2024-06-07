Top track

Jeremiah Chiu + Drum & Lace

St Pancras Old Church
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Jeremiah Chiu is a Los Angeles-via-Chicago artist and musician who released his International Anthem debut duo record with Marta Sofia Honer, Recordings from the Åland Islands, in March of 2022. In Chicago, Chiu was an active member of the notoriously inte...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
Drum & Lace, Jeremiah Chiu

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

