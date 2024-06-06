Top track

PLÉTHORE - You Walk Away

Pléthore

La Boule Noire
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fidèle à la force de ses prestations scéniques et après un concert complet au Silencio à Paris en début d'année, le collectif français se prépare à présenter un tout nouveau live.

Toujours accompagné en studio par le producteur et réalisateur Arnaud Kalmè...

Cet événement est tout public.
Présenté par Shaker
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PLÉTHORE

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

