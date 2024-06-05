Top track

Daniela Pes + Birthh / FSLS24

Cortile del Castello Estense
Wed, 5 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsFerrara
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Daniela Pes ritorna a Ferrara Sotto le Stelle dopo il grande successo del suo disco SPIRA. Mercoledì 5 l'artista sarda vi aspetta nella splendida cornice del Cortile del Castello Estense di Ferrara.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ferrara sotto le stelle

Lineup

Daniela Pes, Birthh

Venue

Cortile del Castello Estense

Largo Castello 1, 44121 Ferrara provincia di Ferrara, Italia
Doors open7:30 pm

