King Hannah - All Being Fine

King Hannah

Lafayette
Wed, 25 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50

King Hannah - All Being Fine
About

King Hannah's latest album 'Big Swimmer' blends the richness and heart of the 70’s with the simmering noise of the 90’s, and finds them on the other side of their first act with a newfound understanding of their sound, their strengths, their gratitude, and...

This event is 16+
Presented by Bird On The Wire.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

King Hannah

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Camden, London, N1C 4DP, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

