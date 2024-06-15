Top track

Inmates - Cement Shoes

Inmates, The Repos, Death Rites, Lady Parts in LA

First Street Pool & Billiard Parlor
Sat, 15 Jun, 8:00 pm
$23.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Inmates - Cement Shoes
Inmates make their triumphant return to Los Angeles joined by Chicago legends The Repos making their first ever appearance in California. Joined by local favorites Death Rites, Lady Parts and Dark Uniform.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eighty-Four.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Repos, Inmates

First Street Pool & Billiard Parlor

1906 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

