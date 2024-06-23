Top track

Transatlantica Festival 2024 - Day 3

Rocce di Pinamare
Sun, 23 Jun, 12:00 pm
GigsAndora
€37.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

These Are Just Places To Me Now
About

Day 3 di TRANSATLANTICA FESTIVAL

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Casanoego.

Lineup

Folamour, Luca Trevisi & Gino Grasso

Venue

Rocce di Pinamare

Via Aurelia 39, 17051 Andora provincia di Savona, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

