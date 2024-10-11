Top track

Opium

B.B. JACQUES

Transbordeur
Fri, 11 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€27.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après une année 2022 et 2023 faites d’ascension entre une Cigale et un Olympia sold-out, le phénomène B.B. Jacques revient avec le «********* TOUR» pour un tout nouveau show qui s’annonce déjà mémorable !

HIGH-LO et NON STOP présentent
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

B.B Jacques, High-lo

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open8:00 pm

