BASTID'S BBQ - TORONTO 24'

The Bentway
27 Jul - 28 Jul
GigsToronto
From CA$72.75

About

BASTID'S BBQ returns to Toronto on July 27th & 28th for two days of Good Music, Good Food & Good People.

19+. Rain or Shine. Ticket sales are final.

This is a 19+ event
Presented by First Things First Entertainment Inc.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Skratch Bastid

Venue

The Bentway

250 Fort York Boulevard, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3K9, Canada
Doors open2:00 pm
3000 capacity

