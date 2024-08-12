DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Beach Fossils + Bar Italia | SEI Festival

Castello Volante
Mon, 12 Aug, 9:30 pm
GigsCorigliano D'Otranto
€28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

I Beach Fossils atterrano per la prima volta in Puglia per presentare “Bunny”. L’album, pubblicato nel 2023, racchiude tutto il mondo emotivo di Dustin Payseur e rappresenta una straordinaria evoluzione del suono della band in cui il jangle-pop si mescola...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Coolclub.

Venue

Castello Volante

Piazza Castello, 1, 73022 Corigliano D'otranto LE, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

