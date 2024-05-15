Top track

THE SOUTHERN RIVER BAND | SOLD-OUT

The Underworld
Wed, 15 May, 7:00 pm
£20.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In a world where starting a biography with ‘In a world where’ is common practice, The Southern River Band are apparently no different.

They say you’re only as good as your last, and whoever ‘they’ may be, they’re dead right. The Southern River Band epitom...

Presented by Live Nation.
Lineup

The Southern River Band

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

