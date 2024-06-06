Top track

MASACRE (Colombia) w/ Sadistic Ritual, Putrisect and Blitz

Metro Baltimore
Thu, 6 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ripping Headaches Presents:

MASACRE (Colombia)

with

Sadistic Ritual, Putrisect and Blitz

All Ages
Presented by Ripping Headaches
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Putrisect, Sadistic Ritual, Masacre

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

