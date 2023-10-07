DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Camden Oktoberfest 2023

Electric Ballroom
Sat, 7 Oct, 2:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £22.44
About

Camden Oktoberfest this year will be another perfect pairing of the merry traditions of Oktoberfest with a modern twist featuring cutting edge live brass bands and DJs at Electric Ballroom, one of Camden’s leading music venues. The region's largest Oktober Read more

Presented by Oktoberfest UK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP

Doors open2:00 pm
Accessibility information

