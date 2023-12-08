Top track

Mountain

Dreadzone

MASH Cambridge
Fri, 8 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsCambridge
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Crosstown Concerts Presents:

Dreadzone

+ Greg Dread DJ Set

This is an 16+ event
Presented by MASH Cambridge.

Lineup

Dreadzone

Venue

MASH Cambridge

15 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

