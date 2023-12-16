DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Age of Consent brings you everything the 80s was famous for with added festive excess this Decemeber... 80s bangers, new romantic sounds, new wave, synth-pop, the occasional stadium anthem and some tinsel drenched xmas hits in the neon drenched club to kee...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.