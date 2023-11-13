Top track

Keep Checking up on Me

CHARTREUSE plus pecq and Kathleen Frances

Rough Trade Bristol
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Keep Checking up on Me
About

Chartreuse are a four piece band from Birmingham, England.

Their sound can be described as ambient dark-pop, at the same time keeping the classic sounds of folk, soul and jazz genres that influence them.

Chartreuse's founding members were Michael Wagstaf...

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Chartreuse, Kathleen Frances

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

