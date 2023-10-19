Top track

Treeboy & Arc - False Objects

Treeboy and Arc

Whereelse?
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is an 16+ event

Presented by Art's Cool.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

TREEBOY & ARC

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

