Late Night at The Bottle Shop: House of EL

La Cave
Wed, 29 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Late Night At The Bottle Shop: House of EL

This all-new series of intimate gigs is set down to launch at La Cave, the natural wine bar and bottle shop in middletown Holborn. With support from DICE and Earth Cruises, we’re kicking things off on November 29 Read more

Presented by The Hoxton.

Lineup

House of EL

Venue

La Cave

199-206 High Holborn, Camden, London, WC1V 7BD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

