Siena Root

Dabadaba
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La mítica banda sueca SIENA ROOT lleva más de 25 años en activo. Durante este cuarto de siglo se han erigido como una de las bandas europeas punteras del rock psicodélico. Han teloneado a colosos como Deep Purple, participado en todos l...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Siena Root

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

