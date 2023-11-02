Top track

DURRY - Bubble of my Gum

DURRY, Roe Kapara

recordBar
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$23.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Formed in 2020 in the depths of the pandemic, quarantined siblings Austin and Taryn Durry joined forces to make music together for the very first time. In 2021 their careers were launched by their tiktok viral track Who's Laughing Now. Quickly gaining noto

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

