Trish Toledo

Hotel Congress Plaza
Wed, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
Wednesday, October 4

Doors 7pm

$17 Advance, $20 Day of Show

21+

Born in Carson CA to an a Ecuadorian father and a Guatemalan mother, Trish Toledo is a singer-songwriter who found her interest in music and began singing at the age of 6.

Hotel Congress

Trish Toledo

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

