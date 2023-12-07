DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
One of the UK’s most enduring and best-loved bands; The Charlatans have today announced a major UK tour for November and December including dates at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse and London Troxy.
For more than 30 years, The Charlatans have been an i
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs