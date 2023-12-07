Top track

The Charlatans - Come Home Baby

The Charlatans

Troxy
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
From £51

About

One of the UK’s most enduring and best-loved bands; The Charlatans have today announced a major UK tour for November and December including dates at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse and London Troxy.

For more than 30 years, The Charlatans have been an i Read more

Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

The Charlatans

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

