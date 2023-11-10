Top track

TC & The Groove Family ft. Franz Von

The Fox & Firkin
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

The powerful collective effortlessly cross boundaries, blending jazz, afrobeat, jungle and grime, to move feet and stir souls.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Woodburner.

Lineup

TC & The Groove Family

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

