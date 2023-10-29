DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Garou

Troxy
Sun, 29 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £41.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The whole world admires them. Many of their songs are known by heart.

Garou is an unparalleled talent, combining an incredible voice and insane charisma!

Their enchanting voice and the image of a romantic macho make women's hearts beat faster all over th Read more

Presented by MTicket.

Lineup

Garou

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs