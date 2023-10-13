Top track

Mollie Collins

Peckham Audio
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:30 pm
DJLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

One of the most exciting names in DnB, Mollie Collins plays her first London headline show at Brick Lane/Shoreditch club Werkhaus this October, with a handpicked selection of special guests.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The Columbo Group.

Lineup

Venue

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open11:30 pm
200 capacity

