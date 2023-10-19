DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marisa Laurito e Enzo Gragnaniello in "VASAME"

Teatro Summarte
Thu, 19 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsSomma Vesuviana
About

Uno spettacolo che parla d’ammore e che ha come filo conduttore la musica del cantautore Enzo Gragnaniello e la spumeggiante presenza di Marisa Laurito che canta e recita” l’ammore” nelle sue tenere struggenti e divertenti sfaccettature. Una musica origina Read more

Presentato da Teatro Summarte.

Venue

Teatro Summarte

Via Roma, 15, 80049 Somma Vesuviana NA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

