DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Dip

Miami Beach Bandshell
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $36.05

About

The Dip are coming to Miami Beach! The Seattle-based seven-piece deliver the kind of unbridled rhythm-and-blues that hits on every emotional level. Inciting everything from raw catharsis to heavy-hearted reckoning to wildly exuberant joy, the band matches Read more

Presented by GMP Live

Lineup

The Dip

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

