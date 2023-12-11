DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Terrier

La Boule Noire
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Terrier est un adulte rongé par ses rêves d’enfant, traversant encore ses propres douleurs d’adolescent maladroit, passant d’émotions naïves à soucieuses, puis utopiques. Son inspiration principale est la musique avec laquelle il a grandi, le rock anglo-s...

Tout public
Présenté par Uni-T Production.

Lineup

TERRIER

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

