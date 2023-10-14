Top track

Superheaven - I've Been Bored

Superheaven

The Roxy
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLakewood
$31.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Superheaven

KOYO

Prize Horse

Mahall's

7:00 PM Doors

All ages

Presented by Mahall's.

Lineup

Superheaven, KOYO, Prize Horse

Venue

The Roxy

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

