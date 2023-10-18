DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Born Without Bones, Lady Denim, Dolphins on Acid

Soda Bar
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID.

Born Without Bones has always been a band that didn’t quite fit in. While rooted in the Massachusetts DIY punk scene, they've always pulled from a wide range of influences and Young At The Bend sees the band confidently fo Read more

Presented by Soda & Casbah.

Born Without Bones, Lady Denim

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

