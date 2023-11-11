Top track

Falling

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Kai Campos (Mount Kimbie)

Patterns
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Falling
Got a code?

About

**Line Up
**Kai Campos (Mount Kimbie)
Charles Green

Mount Kimbie (Kai Campos & Dominic Maker) have been at the cutting edge of the international electronic music scene for years and barely need an introduction. After three critically acclaimed albums Read more

Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

Kai Campos

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs