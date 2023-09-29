Top track

Bandalos Chinos, Estereomance

Comet Ping Pong
Fri, 29 Sept, 10:00 pm
About

Friday, September 29th 2023
Bandalos Chinos + Estereomance
10pm - $25 - All Ages

BANDALOS CHINOS
Beccar, Argentina
https://bandaloschinos.bandcamp.com/

Lineup

Bandalos Chinos, Estereomance

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

