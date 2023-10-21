Top track

OUT LOUD FESTIVAL #2 : The Psychotic Monks + Crows

Le Plan
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

+ YOU SAID STRANGE + CARMEN SEA

THE PSYCHOTIC MONKS : Depuis leur premier album, Silence Slowly And Madly Shines (Alter K), sorti en 2017, les membres de The Psychotic Monks n’ont cessé de nous impressionner de par leur maturité et leur détermination à p Read more

Présenté par Le Plan.

Lineup

1
The Psychotic Monks, Crows, You Said Strange and 1 more

Venue

Le Plan

1 Avenue Louis Aragon, 91130 Ris-Orangis, France
Doors open6:00 pm

