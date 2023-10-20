Top track

Broken Records - A Darkness Rises Up

Broken Records

The Lexington
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Like every other band on the planet, the activities of Scotland’s sextet Broken Records has been somewhat thwarted these last few years, making their upcoming run of Autumn UK dates, in support of their forthcoming fifth album The Dreamless Sleep of the Read more

Presented by Disorder.
Lineup

Broken Records

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

