DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.
Since emerging on the scene in 2014, Daring Greatly has made a name for themselves as one of the most accomplished and dynamic bands to come out of Calgary, AB. Over the course of eight years, they
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.